Cinema’s Goofiest Car Chases: ‘Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah’ (1991)

Killer androids in mirror are closer than they appear

Let’s face it: Godzilla isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Big G has a rich, nearly 67-year history across the globe, and March of 2021 will see Godzilla vs. Kong — his 36th film — release in theaters and on HBO Max. As previously covered on The News Wheel, the long-running franchise is surprisingly well-versed in goofy car chases. And the chase scene from 1991’s Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah might just be the goofiest of them all.

The infamous chase scene from ‘Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah’

Released in 1991, Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah was the series’ 18th installment. Over the last 30 years, the film has gained a reputation among monster fans for its deliciously convoluted plot. This crazy kaiju flick somehow manages to cram monsters, WWII melodrama, time travel, futuristic technology, social commentary, and even a cybernetically enhanced three-headed monster into its storyline.

One of the film’s most memorable additions was — no kidding — a human-looking android from the future. This android, known as M11, was clearly inspired by the title character from the Terminator franchise, and has plenty of goofy moments throughout the film. However, one particular moment stands out.

A little over halfway through the film, the malevolent android begins pursuing the protagonists down a Tokyo street. This car chase starts out normal enough, but quickly ramps up to the ridiculous. First, M11 rips the door off the heroes’ fleeing car. Next, his lack of attention to the road sends him barreling past a truck on only two tires. This leads to his car flipping, and then exploding. But remember: this guy is an indestructible android. A little action-movie boom isn’t going to keep him down.

Describing what happens next would be a disservice to the experience of seeing it for yourself. Here’s the full clip:

That, dear readers, is the definition of cheesy goodness.

Unsurprisingly, this sequence has become rather infamous amongst Godzilla fans. It’s silly, it’s ridiculous, and it’s also incredibly entertaining. Recently, a Facebook page popped up wherein the scene is repeatedly re-scored with a variety of different songs. The results are comedy gold, and if you need a good laugh, watching a couple of these videos will do the trick.