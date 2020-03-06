No Comments

Cinema’s Goofiest Car Chases: “Werewolf”

Now who put those oil drums in the middle of the road?

Photo: Tozart Publishing, Inc./A-Pix Entertainment

For almost as long as movies have existed, there has also existed that most beloved of cinematic cliches: the car chase. The weird and wonderful world of motion pictures has no shortage of them, and they range from exciting and evocative to ridiculous or just plain nuts. For this installment of “Cinema’s Goofiest Car Chases,” we’re taking a look at a particularly ridiculous sequence from the 1996 film Werewolf.

One of cinema’s goofiest car chases

What an inspired title…

Photo: Tozart Publishing, Inc./A-Pix Entertainment

If you’ve never heard of this direct-to-video gem, don’t worry: you’re not alone. Perhaps most famous for getting a well-deserved ribbing in an episode of the movie-riffing television series Mystery Science Theater 3000, Werewolf is, to put it mildly, far from a cinematic masterpiece. When an ancient werewolf skeleton is unearthed in an archaeological dig, a decidedly evil man begins scratching people with the bones. Naturally, this results in a few lycanthropes running around and, in one case, engaging in a car chase.

The action starts when our vaguely-accented villain infects a museum security guard (played by the film’s director, Tony Zarindast) with the werewolf curse. The groggy guard makes his way to his 1994 Cadillac DeVille (identified as such thanks to the IMCBD) and starts to head home. However, this won’t be an ordinary drive.

Things get hairy

“Why do I have a sudden urge to chase the mailman…”

Photo: Tozart Publishing, Inc./A-Pix Entertainment

As the bad guy follows close behind, the poor security guard begins to show signs of obvious lycanthropy. A few jump-cuts later, and we are presented with the unforgettable image of a werewolf driving a car.

Our villain in pursuit

Photo: Tozart Publishing, Inc./A-Pix Entertainment

An American Werewolf in Traffic

Photo: Tozart Publishing, Inc./A-Pix Entertainment

However, the bad guy’s pursuit is cut short when the were-guard has an unfortunate accident. For reasons unknown, the poor guy swerves into an inconveniently-placed pile of oil drums. Since this is a movie, the result is an instant explosion, a ball of fire, and a dead werewolf.

Maybe if he can’t see the barrels, they won’t hurt him…

Photo: Tozart Publishing, Inc./A-Pix Entertainment

Well, so much for that theory…

Photo: Tozart Publishing, Inc./A-Pix Entertainment

If you’ve ever wondered why car chases aren’t a staple of werewolf movies, this might be why.

