City:One Michigan Central Station Challenge Winners Announced

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company has announced three winning projects in its City:One Michigan Central Station Challenge. Mercy Education Project; AbleLink Smart Living Technologies; and a team consisting of Detroit-area artists, DTE, and the Downtown Detroit Partnership will split a grand prize of $250,000 in funding that will help bring their projects to life.

“The quality of the proposals submitted for the City:One Challenge was simply outstanding,” said Mark de la Vergne, chief of mobility innovation for the city of Detroit. “We are truly appreciative for all the time and energy spent in understanding mobility in the area of Michigan Central Station and proposing solutions. The fact that two of the three winners are local residents demonstrates the creativity and passion that Detroiters have for mobility.”

The winning proposals

Mercy Education Project put forth the idea of creating Rock City Mobility Stations — kiosks located around the city with maps, bus schedules, and space for ride-sharing vehicles like scooters and bikes. By placing these kiosks around the city, MEP hopes that mobility for Detroit citizens will be easier to come by.

AbleLink proposed rolling out its WayFinder ecosystem to assist people with cognitive disabilities and special needs. WayFinder would be offered in the form of an app that offers travel instructions via the cloud-based WayFinder SMART Route Library in a wide range of languages.

The project from DTE, Downtown Detroit Partnership, and Detroit-area artists calls to improve the Michigan Avenue Bridge to enhance the experience of pedestrians walking, biking, and driving from Corktown and Southwest Detroit to the Downtown Detroit area and vice versa. The project calls for public art commissioned from Diaz and Donald Calloway, street furniture, and other features that will beautify the bridge.

