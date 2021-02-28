No Comments

Clean Your Car’s Dashboard With A Pantry Staple

Taking care of your car comes with a hefty cost that goes well beyond the sticker price. From maintenance and repairs to supplies to help keep your car looking shiny and new, owning a car is an ongoing expense.

One area you can save big in, though, is the products you need to clean your car’s interior. You can ditch the high-priced auto-specific cleaners by looking at familiar products in a new way. The best part is you probably won’t need to make a special trip to secure them. You just need to raid your pantry.

No matter your culinary skills, chances are you have some sort of oil in your pantry or kitchen cabinet. You can use vegetable, olive, or even coconut oil and apply it to your car’s dashboard. The oil will condition and give it a temporary sheen. The oil can act as a protective buffer for your dashboard without costing you a ton of money. Not only is it an inexpensive solution to shine up your car’s dashboard, but it also does not require harsh smelling or toxic chemicals to do the job.

“This will help to prevent cracking and fading caused by UV rays that bombard your dashboard over time,” according to Reader’s Digest writer D.G. Sciortino. “Just apply a small amount on a clean soft cloth and wipe down your dashboard.”

If you don’t have a cloth on hand, reach for another kitchen staple — coffee filters. A coffee filter and a few drops of olive oil are a winning combination to condition your car’s dashboard, according to the experts at Allstate insurance.

Be sure to do a test patch, first, though. You don’t want to slather your dashboard with oil and find out you don’t like the results. With oil, too, a little definitely goes a long way. Plus, any product, even eco-friendly pantry staples, you apply to your car’s interior can potentially cause adverse effects like discoloration.