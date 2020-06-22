No Comments

CMU’s New Method Promises to Boost AV Accuracy and Safety

CMU’s Robotics Institute debuted a new technique that should help enhance the accuracy of driverless car navigation systems

Photo: Julien Tromeur via Pixabay

Autonomous vehicles have a ways to go before they’re safe enough for widespread adoption. But the industry got one step closer to this goal. Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute have developed a new technique for training self-driving cars to accurately detect obstacles.

Meet scene flow

CMU has dubbed the new technique “scene flow.” To understand scene flow, it’s necessary to understand the basics of how AVs detect and interpret information about their surroundings. Most driverless cars rely on LIDAR-based navigation. This system uses a laser device to generate 3D data about the vehicle’s surroundings.

Per CMU, this data is a cloud of points rather than a set of images. The car’s technology then uses scene flow to determine the speed and trajectory of each 3D point so the vehicle can classify them as pedestrians, objects, or vehicles.

The new CMU method not only helps driverless cars to “see” better, but it also increases their awareness of what they don’t “see.”

Why the scene flow technique is so special

A new method developed by @CMU_Robotics unlocks a mountain of data that is now available to better train self-driving cars. This will help make sense of lidar sensor data, improving safety on the road. https://t.co/wjZcSUb9eE pic.twitter.com/DoifqvnzZK — CMU School of Computer Science (@SCSatCMU) June 17, 2020

The scene flow method is an innovative approach because other methods require that researchers manually label datasets. With scene flow, researchers use unlabeled data which is easier to obtain.

This method is also more effective than alternative techniques in improving the accuracy of AV obstacle detection. Scene flow outperformed the previous top-performing technique, as Green Car Congress confirms. It improved detection by 10.7 percent for cars, 18.4 percent for buses, 16.7 percent for trailers, 7.4 percent for trucks, and 5.3 percent for pedestrians.

