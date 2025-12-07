This Simple Upgrade Can Boost Your EV’s Winter Range by 20%

Cold weather can significantly impact how far an EV can travel on a single charge, with some cars losing up to 20% of their range in freezing conditions. However, a key feature is helping mitigate this issue: the heat pump.

As winter approaches, many potential EV buyers are wondering how well these vehicles perform in colder climates. While it’s true that all cars lose some efficiency in the cold, electric vehicles have specific challenges due to the way they generate heat.

Traditional heaters in EVs use a lot of power from the battery, which in turn reduces the car’s range. Thankfully, modern EVs are increasingly equipped with heat pumps, which play a crucial role in maintaining efficiency and improving performance in winter conditions.

Why Cold Weather Affects EV Range

Electric vehicles lose a significant portion of their range in freezing temperatures, typically around 20%. A study by the battery health startup Recurrent, which analyzed 34 newer EVs, found that these cars retain an average of 78% of their range in cold conditions.

This means that a car with a typical range of 300 miles could only achieve 234 miles in sub-zero temperatures. However, the efficiency losses vary greatly depending on factors like driving style, road conditions, elevation, and the vehicle’s overall battery chemistry.

According to the study, some EVs handle cold weather better than others, with the best-performing models retaining up to 88% of their range at 32°F, while others drop to as low as 69%. While these figures may sound concerning, it’s important to remember that all vehicles—whether electric or gas-powered—experience a loss of range in cold weather, albeit to varying extents.

© Shutterstock

Heat Pumps: The Key to Maximizing Winter Range

One of the best ways to minimize winter range loss in an EV is by ensuring it comes equipped with a heat pump. Unlike traditional resistive heaters that rely heavily on battery power, heat pumps are more energy-efficient because they transfer heat from the outside air into the cabin, even in low temperatures. This process significantly reduces the demand on the car’s battery, helping preserve its charge for driving.

Heat pumps not only help with heating but also assist in cooling the car in warmer months by reversing the process. This makes them an important part of modern EVs, and their growing popularity is a result of their impact on overall efficiency. As battery chemistry and EV climate systems improve, the role of heat pumps is expected to become even more important in maximizing both winter and summer range.

According to InsideEVs, heat pumps are now becoming standard equipment in many newer EV models, such as the 2024+ Acura ZDX, 2025+ Audi E-Tron, and the 2021+ Tesla Model 3, Y, S, and X. However, it’s crucial for consumers to check whether a specific model includes a heat pump, especially when buying used EVs, as earlier models might not have this feature.

The Impact of Heat Pumps on EV Adoption in Cold Climates

As more automakers include heat pumps in their EVs, it could have a profound impact on the adoption of electric vehicles in colder regions. In areas where temperatures frequently dip below freezing, the presence of a heat pump could make all the difference in whether an EV is a viable option for daily driving.

The additional range preserved by the heat pump can make the vehicle more practical for longer trips and colder weather, addressing one of the key concerns that many potential EV buyers have.

Automakers are increasingly aware of the importance of heat pumps in cold climates, and as a result, many are now offering them as standard or optional features. This trend is likely to continue as more models enter the market with improved winter performance, helping to make electric vehicles more appealing even in areas traditionally dominated by gas-powered cars.