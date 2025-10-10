Collector’s Dream: Over 1,000 Hidden Cars From One of America’s Largest Private Collections Now Selling With No Reserve

The cars, which have been stored across six warehouses, include a wide range of American classics, muscle cars, low-mileage models, and rare curiosities. Though Greg once dreamed of opening a museum, he never did. Now, he says it’s time for the cars to find new homes.

Greg began his collection almost thirty years ago with the intention of focusing on Cadillacs. Over time, he expanded to include other brands, filling warehouses with what became one of the largest and most diverse private vehicle collections. Greg quietly rescued a large number of cars, most of which were kept indoors and maintained in working condition.

Now overwhelmed by the sheer volume of vehicles, Greg has decided to part with them all. A no-reserve auction is the cleanest and fairest way to share the cars with real enthusiasts. Everything will be sold online through Hagerty Marketplace, with more waves of auctions planned for spring 2026.

Collection Includes Hundreds of American Cars

The scale and variety of the collection reflect decades of dedication. According to Supercar Blondie, the lineup includes 259 Chevrolets, 109 Fords, 105 Cadillacs, 96 Pontiacs, 55 Mopars, 48 Lincolns, and 35 Buicks. These represent the majority of the inventory, showcasing Greg’s preference for American makes.

In addition to these, the collection features muscle car icons like GTOs, Chevelles, and C10 Short Beds, along with low-mileage examples such as C4 and C5 Corvettes and Anniversary Camaros. There are also one-off curiosities, including a Ghostbusters-style wagon.

Greg and his classic car collection © Barn Find Hunter

Auction to Begin in Waves with No Reserves

The entire collection is heading to a no-reserve online auction, split into phases. The first wave is expected in October 2025, followed by another in spring 2026. As reported by the same source, the auction will be managed through Hagerty Marketplace, with registration required for potential bidders.

There are no minimum prices set for any of the cars, which Greg believes is the fairest way to disperse the collection quickly and to real car lovers. He explained that many of the vehicles were purchased to help people in difficult situations, and now he hopes to pay that generosity forward by making them available to others.

Some of the classic cars we can find in Greg’s collection – © Barn Find Hunter

Collector Motivated by Preservation and Passion

Greg’s decision to sell is driven not by financial need, but by a desire to share what has brought him joy. According to Supercar Blondie, he described being overwhelmed by the size of the collection and acknowledged that it was time to let go.

Though the dream of a museum never came to life, the legacy of Greg’s collection will now be shared widely. Through this open, unrestricted sale, thousands of vehicles are being returned to circulation—each with a story, and each with the potential to start a new chapter.