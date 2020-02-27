No Comments

Coronavirus (and Low Attendance) Won’t Derail the Geneva Motor Show

Brave or foolish? Not even GM’s absence will stop the show from opening

There is very little in this world that can effectively detract a car enthusiast, but the threat of a dangerous virus might just do the trick. The world is currently on the watch for the Coronavirus, an illness that has swept much of Europe in a very short amount of time. However, despite travel restrictions, low attendance, and certain cities and countries declaring a state of emergency, the annual Geneva Motor Show will be opening to the public as planned.

The Geneva Motor Show is still happening

When it comes to auto events, the Geneva International Auto Show is one of the biggest and best known. Every winter, many of the industry’s top companies converge on the Swiss city to show off their latest vehicles. Fans and buyers from all over the world attend the show for an up-close look at the newest models and to hear the newest announcements.

Several weeks ago, it was reported by various sources close to the Geneva Motor Show that the organizers were considering canceling the event. The cited reason was the scare surrounding the Coronavirus. According to these reports, the number of major presenters and industry participants at the show was plummeting. And the biggest of these was none other than General Motors.

A smart move for GM?

When GM pulled out, it took some of the industry’s biggest brands (Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac) with it. In the wake of GM’s withdrawal, more companies followed suit. These included Ford, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Volvo, and others. It seems that none of these companies want to risk bringing something nasty home with them, and it’s not hard to sympathize with their concerns.

Despite this, the show – it seems – must go on. With less than a week to go before the Geneva Motor Show begins, its organizers are still planning to open on schedule. Whether or not this is a good idea, only time will tell.