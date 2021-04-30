No Comments

Corvette and Camaro Make Best American Made Cars List

2021 Corvette Stingray R Special Edition

Photo: Chevrolet

Two of the most recognizable cars on the road today are the Chevrolet Corvette and Chevrolet Camaro. These sporty rides feature a thrilling performance and ionic looks. Plus, these two models, hallmarks of the Chevrolet brand, are manufactured in the U.S. Not only that, but they are two of the best models manufactured in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report. Both the Corvette and Camaro made the pub’s list of The 19 Best Cars Made in America.

“Buying a car built in America by U.S. workers is a great way to support the county’s manufacturing base. In addition to supporting the American workers who assemble your car, you’ll also champion the myriad of auto parts suppliers that feed factories from coast to coast,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer John M. Vincent.

To compile this list, U.S. News looked at what other auto journalists had to say about the vehicles and evaluated data including safety scores and reliability predictions.

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

2021 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevy Camaro is manufactured at the Lansing, Michigan-located facilities of General Motors. The stylish muscle car is available as a coupe or convertible. You have a range of powertrains to choose from, too. The standard 2.0-liter turbo engine is rated at 275 horsepower while an available 3.6-liter V6 generates 335 horsepower. The available 6.2-liter LT1 V8 reaches 60 miles an hour in approximately 4.3 seconds, and the available 6.2-liter LT4 Supercharged V8 pumps out a road-shaking 650 horsepower. You have the choice among the standard six-speed manual transmission, an eight-speed automatic transmission, or a 10-speed automatic transmission.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette didn’t just make the U.S. News’ list, it also earned the top spot as well as the pub’s top spot in its luxury sports car ranking. Manufactured in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is a showstopper.

If you are looking for an iconic, made-in-America, muscle car, the Chevrolet Camaro and Chevrolet Corvette are worth your attention.