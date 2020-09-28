No Comments

Corvette C8.R Makes its iRacing Debut

Photo: Chevrolet

Didn’t get a chance to score one of those sweet new C8 Corvettes? Well, fire up your gaming rig, because this mid-engine marvel just became available as part of the 2020 Season 4 build of iRacing. Here’s a look at what this new brings to the world of eSports.

Stats and specs

Photo: Chevrolet

The C8.R Corvette will help you dominate the racetrack with its naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 powerplant. Thanks to this dynamo, it unleashes 500 horsepower and earns a top speed of 190 mph. And with its six-speed sequential-shift transmission, it offers smooth upshifts and downshifts. To get the new C8 Corvette in your iRacing roster, you’ll just have to make one easy payment of $11.95. That’s a far cry from a real-life C8 Corvette, which starts at an MSRP of $58,900.

A long-awaited arrival

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevy and iRacing have a long-standing partnership, explained Steve Myers, the executive vice president of the popular racing sim. He says that the new Corvette’s addition was heavily requested from the very day model debuted back in 2019. To bring the C8.R Corvette to the virtual world, iRacing teamed up with Corvette Racing, Pratt & Miller, and General Motors to make sure the vehicle in the game was as authentic as possible.

Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports, weighed in on the C8 Corvette’s iRacing debut. “Corvette Racing is on a roll this season with the C8.R, and we are excited for iRacing fans to experience the exhilarating mid-engine performance of this car in the virtual world,” he stated in a press release.

The real-life Corvette C8.R made history when it debuted as the first-ever mid-engine ‘Vette to challenge the 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona. It also made a splash as a GT Le Mans challenger at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. And thanks to its addition to iRacing, you can take it for a spin at the IMSA iRacing Online SportsCar Championship and other eSports events.

