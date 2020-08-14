No Comments

Corvette Stingray to Serve as the Official Pace Car at Indy 500

The Torch Red Corvette Stingray will lead racers to the start

Photo: Chevrolet

The COVID-19 pandemic initially caused the world to come to a grinding halt. From sports to concerts and everything in between, it was smarter to simply postpone our favorite events for the sake of public health. But now that appropriate safety measures have been put into place, the Indianapolis 500 is set to occur on Aug. 23, with the Corvette Stingray front and center.

The 2020 Corvette Stingray will serve as the Official Pace Car of the 104th Indy 500, leading the drivers to the green flag, indicating the start of the race. This is the first time the Indy 500 has taken place outside of the month of May, and while no fans will be allowed to enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, plenty will be watching the Torch Red Corvette prior to the race beginning.

“It’s truly an honor to have the opportunity to be behind the wheel of the mid-engine Corvette Pace Car at such a historic race as the Indy 500,” said GM President Mark Reuss. “The 2020 Corvette Stingray is the result of a close collaboration between the Corvette Racing and production engineering teams, setting a new benchmark for supercars around the world.”

Gaston Chevrolet (right) drove in many major races before his untimely death

Photo: Marvin Dement Boland via Public Domain

It’s no surprise that Chevrolet has provided the Official Pace Car for the Indianapolis 500 more than any other automaker. The bowtie brand was founded the same year as the inaugural race in 1911, with Louis Chevrolet and his brothers, Gaston and Arthur, competing in many of the early races. (Gaston Chevrolet even won the Indy 500 in 1920.) The bond between the iconic race and Chevy only grew from there.

And while the Corvette Stingray does have an impressive 495-horsepower V8 engine under the hood, it won’t be competing against the likes of legendary racers Will Power or Alexander Rossi. Tune into the 2020 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 2:30 p.m. on NBC to see the Stingray lead the charge.