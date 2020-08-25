No Comments

Crowded Hyundai Lineup Loses Elantra GT Hatchback

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT

Photo: Hyundai

With a seemingly endless stream of compact SUV models hitting the market, there’s little demand for hatchback car models these days. Recognizing this fact, Hyundai has decided to end production on the Elantra GT and Elantra GT N Line after the 2020 model year.

Over the past few years, Hyundai has worked hard to grow its SUV lineup with smaller models like the Venue and the Kona. In fact, the automaker cited the availability of these models, which are essentially raised hatchbacks, as the primary reason it’s abandoning the Elantra GT.

It’s not clear how well the Elantra GT was selling, as Hyundai lumps its sales in with the Elantra sedan when reporting monthly numbers. But given the Elantra’ slumping overall sales over the past few years, it makes sense to assume that the Elantra GT has been lagging as well. From Hyundai’s perspective, it simply makes sense to cut this low-performing model and concentrate on boosting Venue and Kona sales.

For deal-conscious shoppers, the Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Kona might make more financial sense anyway. The Elantra GT starts at $20,400, but most of Hyundai’s advanced safety features can only be added as part of a $3,850 tech package. Heated leather seats and a panoramic sunroof cost an extra $2,900 with the addition of a style package.

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line

Photo: Hyundai

In comparison, the Kona starts at $20,400 as well — but offers many more standard safety measures. A fully loaded version costs just over $28,000. The base Venue starts at $17,350 and also comes with more standard safety features. Fully loaded, it starts at $22,050.

Hyundai hasn’t abandoned drivers who still want a hatchback car. The Veloster and high-performance Veloster N both remain in the lineup. Drivers who don’t mind switching to a sedan can opt for the redesigned 2021 Elantra or the all-new 2021 Elantra N Line.

However, Hyundai is making an informed bet that the vast majority of its customers won’t miss the Elantra GT and will be just as happy behind the wheel of a small SUV.