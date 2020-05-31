No Comments

A Quick Guide to Curbside Pickup Etiquette

Some businesses are still only offering curbside pickup

Photo: Richard Arthur Norton via CC

While some business nationwide are opening back up with restrictions, some have continued to only offer curbside pickup. If you’ve found yourself unsure of what to do in these situations or you’re just looking for some extra guidance, you’re not alone. Follow these guidelines and you should be well on your way of being responsible and respectful during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giving Back: Kia donates $1 million to assist homeless youth in America

Research ahead of time

Most businesses have websites or Facebook pages with helpful information on their constantly changing policies and procedures. The first thing you should do is research the business and see how everything is working for their curbside pickup experience. Some may have specific hours of operation for this service that vary from their standard hours while others may only offer curbside on certain days.

Read all signage

When you arrive at the business, be sure to read all exterior signs. Don’t just park wherever you want with your hazard lights on; there may be a special area for the service that makes it safer for other motorists as well as pedestrians. You may also need to call a phone number (that could be posted on a sign) for an associate to serve you properly.

Drive slowly and safely

We’re all feeling a little stir-crazy right now and driving fast may be an exhilarating experience that gets our blood pumping. Save that (legal) speed for the highway and be sure to drive slowly and safely when using curbside pickup. Employees of the business could be walking around the parking lot to assist others, so you want to be aware of your surroundings and be able to stop quickly if necessary.

Designated curbside pickup areas make it easier for everyone to stay safe

Photo: Todd Cromar, U.S. Air Force via CC

Super Safe: Kia has more IIHS safety ratings than any other brand

Wear a mask or face covering

Although you may not feel ill, you could still be an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19. As such, it’s both safe and respectful to wear a face covering when associating with others. If you don’t have a mask, you can use a bandana or part of a t-shirt to make your own. (There are plenty of tutorials online.)

Be courteous to workers

Everyone is feeling on edge right now due to current events. Keep in mind that the people working at some of these businesses are in more danger of catching COVID-19 and therefore could be even more unsettled than you during this one-time trip. Be patient, kind, and understanding when doing curbside pickup and be sure to thank the person helping you.

These guidelines may seem like common sense for some, but it’s always important to remind yourself to be polite and considerate during these trying times. Having the option of curbside pickup is a privilege and you shouldn’t take it for granted.