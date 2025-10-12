Cut by $4,000: Ford Slashes Prices on Its Popular EV Truck for 2026 After Tax Credit Ends

The elimination of the federal EV tax credit has left many automakers scrambling for ways to keep their electric offerings attractive to buyers. For Ford, the end of the rebate also means a change in pricing strategy.

The company will adjust the F-150 Lightning’s pricing for 2026, lowering prices on several trims while confirming that no significant changes have been made to the equipment list. While this move aims to absorb the blow of the lost tax incentives, it remains unclear if these changes will be enough to counteract the overall increase in EV costs.

Price Reductions Across the Lineup

For the 2026 model year, the F-150 Lightning lineup will start with the STX trim, priced at $63,345, which is the same price as the outgoing XLT trim. However, the most significant price adjustment comes with the Flash trim, which has dropped by $4,000 to $65,995.

The Lariat trim also sees a price reduction of $2,000, bringing its starting price to $74,995. The top-of-the-line Platinum trim remains unchanged at $84,995. According to order guides from CarsDirect, these adjustments are part of Ford’s strategy to keep the F-150 Lightning attractive despite the removal of the tax credit.

While these price reductions are notable, Ford has ensured that the equipment across the various trims remains consistent. All-wheel drive continues to be standard, and buyers can expect the same performance and features that were available in the previous model year, despite the lower prices.

2026 Ford F-150 Lightning STX – © Ford

The End of the Federal Tax Credit

The removal of the federal $7,500 EV tax credit, which expired in September 2025, has significantly altered the pricing landscape for electric vehicles. According to CarBuzz, Ford and other automakers had initially hoped to extend the credit through a leasing loophole, but political pressure led them to abandon that plan.

As a result, consumers will no longer be able to take advantage of the federal rebate when purchasing the 2026 F-150 Lightning. Although Ford’s price adjustments may soften the blow, the loss of the tax credit will likely lead to higher real-world transaction prices for the F-150 Lightning.

Ford has responded to this by offering competitive lease terms and 0% financing for 72 months on the 2026 F-150 Lightning, helping to keep monthly payments manageable despite the absence of the tax rebate. However, even with these financing options, the 2026 model may still carry a higher cost than its predecessor due to the lack of incentives.

Ford F-150 Lightning STX – © Ford

Key Changes to the STX Trim

The 2026 F-150 Lightning lineup introduces a new STX trim, which replaces the previous XLT trim. The STX comes with a range of new features that set it apart from its predecessor. It includes an extended-range battery that increases the truck’s range from 240 miles to 290 miles.

The STX also boosts power output to 536 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque, all delivered through dual motors. Additionally, the STX features a revised grille with a blue accent line, unique STX graphics, and off-road running boards inspired by the F-150 Tremor.

Inside, the STX trim offers embroidered cloth seats, a heated steering wheel, and optional vinyl flooring, making it both practical and visually distinctive. Buyers can also choose from three new exterior colors: Argon Blue Metallic, Marsh Gray, and Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat. These changes are part of Ford’s effort to make the STX trim a more appealing choice, particularly for those interested in the Lightning’s performance and off-road capabilities.