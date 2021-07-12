No Comments

Dangers Hide on Flooded Roads

During a thunder, tropical, or heavy rainstorm, it’s understandable you might feel apprehensive behind the wheel. But, don’t throw caution to the wind when the storm has subsided, as flooded roads are more dangerous than you think.

“Simply put, turn your car around if you encounter water on the road that looks to be 6 inches or deeper — or you can’t even tell how deep it is. Be especially cautious at night, when it is harder to recognize flood danger,” advises Consumer Reports.

Water that covers a road conceals imperfections on the road, according to iDriveSafely.com. So, the potholes you’re can avoid on a non-flooded day may be impossible to dodge due to the water camouflage.

“Six inches of water is enough to hit the bottom of most passenger cars, flooding the exhaust and leaving you immobile. If you cannot walk through water (especially moving water), do not attempt to drive across it,” warns iDriveSafely.com.

Even if your tires boast impressive, “road-gripping tread,” it won’t do you any favors on a flooded road, adds iDriveSafely.com

Not only are you putting your safety at risk driving on a flooded road, but you are also risking the health of your vehicle, damage that ranges from temporary inconvenience to permanent problems.

“Even if the water isn’t over the car’s bumper, it’s possible for water to be sucked into the engine’s intake and stall or even destroy the engine,” warns Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports senior director of auto testing.

According to Consumer Reports, water that is less than a foot deep can turn your vehicle into an ill-equipped boat; double that depth, and even a heavy, lifted pickup truck will be swept away in the waves.

If your car does get flooded, it’s important that you don’t try and restart it, warns Consumer Reports, because doing so can cause major issues.