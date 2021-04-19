No Comments

David Beckham is Maserati’s New Brand Ambassador

Former soccer superstar kicks off Maserati partnership with screaming donuts

Photo: Maserati

Step aside, Matthew McConaughey — there’s a new, cool brand ambassador in town. David Beckham has entered the fray, teaming up with Maserati to produce a video as slick as the former soccer star’s free kicks.

Maserati has been on the up-and-up lately, working hard to get its mojo back and reestablish itself as the premiere Italian luxury brand for lovers of fast cars and beautiful bodywork. It recently launched the awesome MC20 supercar, but a low-volume ride isn’t going to be enough to revitalize the brand.

Photo: Maserati

It seems the folk who make things happen at Maserati decided that to boost its global presence, it would need a global icon — and it’s hard to find a man better known and more associated with style, fashion, and all things chic than David Beckham.

Their first outing together takes place under a freeway, where Beckham goes for a spin in the V8-powered Maserati Levante Trofeo — or, rather, multiple spins. Though Beckham claims to have never “officially” done donuts before, he is shown to have a great time doing several of them in the overpowered SUV. And yes, it’s actually him, not a professional driver.

Certainly, it wasn’t Beckham’s first experience behind the wheel of an exotic car. He’s known to have owned a Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet, McLaren 720S, and rare Aston Martin V8 Volante. And in the future, he’ll be driving a few more cars provided by Maserati.

Photo: Maserati

“The Brand is moving forward, inaugurated a new Era,” said Paolo Tubito, Maserati’s chief marketing officer. “Maserati is driven to challenge the status quo being innovative by nature, powered by passion, and unique by design. The partnership with David is the embodiment of all these values.”

Beckham had this to say about it: “It’s an exciting time for me to begin this partnership with Maserati; an iconic Italian brand which shares my appreciation for the very best innovation and design. I’m looking forward to working closely with the brand at such a pivotal time in their history and continuing their growth on a global scale.”

You can check out the first video collaboration between Maserati and Beckham below. It’s a lot less subdued than most of the Lincoln commercials we’ve seen featuring McConaughey.