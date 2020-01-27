No Comments

Dayton Drivers Wait for Reimbursement for Pothole Damages

Pothole-related car repairs can be costly as some Dayton drivers are experiencing firsthand

Photo: Joe The Goat Farmer

Pothole Season got you down? You’re not alone. Some drivers in Dayton are waiting to get reimbursed for pothole-related damages to their cars.

The story

According to 2 News, a pothole on Main Street impacted more than a dozen vehicles a couple of weeks ago. Tiffany Collins and Jane Hay are just two Children’s Services staff whose cars were damaged. They testified that many fellow employees arrive at work while it’s still dark. When Collins’ car got damaged, it was dark and rainy outside so she failed to see the unfilled hole until it was too late.

Collins says she was without a car for five days while she paid for the repairs. Though Vectren confessed that one of their contractors, Miller Pipeline, was responsible for leaving the pothole unfilled, no one from Miller Pipeline got back with her for 11 days. Her coworkers have had a similar response from the company.

Waiting for a resolution

Craters are a common winter hazard for drivers

Photo: _chrisUK

Per 2 News, the pothole has since been filled. And Vectren has released a statement, directing victims to call Vectren and mention the contractor-related incident to file a claim. A company representative will then guide them through the claim submission process.

Hay expressed gratitude at this news as she and others wait on Miller Pipeline to resolve their grievances. “I’m glad that someone’s taking responsibility and going to reimburse us for our time and trouble.”

Though many city’s are still brainstorming ways to reduce the prevalence of potholes, it will likely be a while before this road hazard becomes passe. Until then, there are a couple of things you can do to help reduce your car’s risk for pothole-induced harm. For one thing, drive more slowly to give yourself more time to notice any craters in the asphalt in time to avoid them. Secondly, make sure the collision coverage part of your auto insurance policy includes paying for pothole-related repairs.