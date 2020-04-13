No Comments

Daytona International Speedway Serves as Drive-Through Testing Site for COVID-19

Daytona International Speedway adopts a new purpose during quarantine season

Photo: mathewboy1 via Pixabay

The auto industry is definitely doing its part to help fight the spread of coronavirus. Manufacturers like GM are producing face masks. Convention centers like Detroit’s TCF Center are postponing auto shows to serve as field hospitals for COVID-19 patients. Now, racetracks such as the Daytona International Speedway are turning into drive-through testing sites.

More details about the Daytona testing site

Due to the racetrack’s spaciousness, the AdventHealth testing site can accommodate 500 or more tests each day, as Autoblog confirms. Tests occur every day of the week and participants can view their results after 48 hours.

Though coronavirus testing typically involves a swab inside of the nose or cheek, AdventHealth tests involve collecting spit samples. A private vendor, rather than the state, is currently supplying the venue with tests.

“Our staff will [wear…] with the proper protective equipment recommended by the CDC. Those driving up to be tested are asked to stay in the cars the entire time,” said AdventHealth spokesman Jeff Grainger.

How to register for a drive-through test

Woman on phone

Photo: Breakingpic via CC

To sign up for a test, you’ll need to pre-register for a test on AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com to complete paperwork and speed the process on the day of your appointment. At the time of writing, you don’t need a doctor’s order to get a test at this location, as the Daytona Beach News-Journal confirms.

Props to the Daytona International Speedway for doing its part to help the war on coronavirus. And if this story just made you wish that next year’s Daytona 500 was here already, learn more about the history of the event here.

