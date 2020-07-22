No Comments

Dealers Welcome All-New 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

Dealerships across the United States are in the midst of welcoming the all-new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe to their lots and showrooms.

GM Authority reports that dealers have taken to YouTube to post video of their recently arrived Tahoe models, including the well-equipped High Country and Z71 trims and models equipped with the Texas Edition package.

With higher-dollar trims arriving first, it’s clear that General Motors gave its most profitable Tahoe models a privileged place at the head of the production line.

Production on the Tahoe and the closely related GMC Yukon was delayed earlier this year by plant shutdowns related to COVID-19. Assembly is in full swing now, although it’s not clear when all promised Tahoe configurations will be available. Models carrying the 277-horsepower 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel engine will go into production later in 2020.

The Arlington, Texas, assembly plant that produces the Tahoe is also tasked with making the all-new Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon XL, and Cadillac Escalade. These models are expected to go into production at some point this summer.

Photo: Chevrolet

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Highlights

The 2021 Tahoe will eventually be available in four trim levels: LS, LT, Premier, RST, Z71, and High Country. Three engine options are offered: a 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8, a 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8, and the turbodiesel. Each Tahoe comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Compared to its 2020 predecessor, the new Tahoe has a significantly more spacious interior, including 28 more cubic feet of total cargo space and 10 inches of extra third-row legroom. It also boasts a smoother ride, thanks to a new standard independent multilink rear suspension, an available Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, and optional Magnetic Ride Control.

Other highlights for the Tahoe include a new 10-inch touch screen, standard LED headlights and taillights, and a bigger menu of standard safety technologies.

Check back at The News Wheel soon for more coverage of the 2021 Tahoe and GM’s other redesigned full-size models.