Detroit Auto Show Canceled as TCF Center Converts to COVID-19 Field Hospital
If you were anticipating the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this June, it looks like you’ll have to wait next year to attend the event. According to the Detroit Free Press, the Federal Emergency Management Administration has claimed the TCF Center as a field hospital for coronavirus victims.
Prioritizing public health
As disappointed as many fans are, the NAIAS has the top priority of protecting the attendees from getting the coronavirus. “The health and welfare of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan is paramount. TCF Center is the ideal location for this important function at this critical and unprecedented time,” said NAIAS executive director Rod Alberts.
Doug North, chair of the 2020 NAIAS, endorsed the organization’s decision based on moral grounds. “We haven’t even begun to worry about the financial impact of the show. […] We’re just focused on making sure we can get southeast Michigan healthy.”
Anticipating next year’s event
According to North, the NAIAS team is already working towards next year’s event, which will be held next June. Here’s a brief overview of the new dates for pre-show events that will occur before the public show on June 19-26.
- June 11-14, Motor Bella (a street fair of English and Italian cars and cuisine)
- June 14, The Gallery (an invitation-only debut of trending exotic and luxury vehicles)
- June 15-16, Press Preview
- June 15-17, AutoMobili-D Powered by PlanetM (an innovators’ showcase of new ideas in the auto industry)
- June 18, Charity Preview
