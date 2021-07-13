No Comments

Detroit to Host Concours d’Elegance of America Auto Event in 2022

The Detroit Institute of Arts will host the Concours d’Elegance of America in 2022

Photo: Sailko via CC BY 3.0

Detroit’s calendar of fall 2022 auto events is filling up fast. The latest example: the annual Concours d’Elegance of America, which will be moving into the heart of the city from its former home in suburban Plymouth, Michigan.

Wards Auto reports that next year’s Concours d’Elegance of America will take place in September at the Detroit Institute of Arts and other sites across the city. Now owned and operated by auto lifestyle brand Hagerty, the Concours d’Elegance boasts a more than 40-year history as one of the Midwest’s leading showcases for rare and classic autos.

“This move honors Detroit’s heritage as a hub of commerce, industry, design, and culture,” said Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty.

Before the 2022 move to Detroit, the Concours d’Elegance of America will return to its customary location at the Inn of St. John’s in Plymouth one last time for the 2021 show. This follows a 1-year absence due to COVID-19 precautions.

The Concours d'Elegance of America is committed to showcasing classic, rare and magnificent automobiles and we can't wait to show you.



Join us July 23 – 25 at the beautiful Inn at St. John's in Plymouth, MI. Purchase your tickets now: https://t.co/Vjw8HyznBk. pic.twitter.com/Bnpk2jP24v — Concours d'Elegance of America (@ConcoursUSA) July 12, 2021

The 2021 event is being held July 23-25. Over these three days, attendees can admire 250 or so American and European vehicles. They can also take in art exhibits and history seminars, watch a car parade, and go on rides in select models.

On the final day, a panel of judges will award the event’s best vehicles in a variety of categories. Models taking part will include everything from an ultra-rare 1924 Delage GL Skiff Torpedo to a 2021 Ferrari Monza SP1.

When the Concours moves to Detroit in 2022, it will be one of four major autumn auto events in the region. Pontiac’s M1 Concourse will host Motor Bella and the American Speed Festival in late September and early October. There’s also the rejuvenated North American International Auto Show, which will be held in the fall at downtown’s Huntington Center. All in all, it’s shaping up to be a can’t-miss season of shows for auto enthusiasts.