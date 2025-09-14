They Keep Asking to Buy It — This Diesel Ford Is the Used SUV Everyone Suddenly Wants. But Why ?

This wave of renewed interest has taken many by surprise, including TikTok user JRay (@jray0249), who recently shared his experience of being asked multiple times if he wanted to trade in his diesel Ford Excursion. As he stated, nearly every dealership he visited showed immediate interest in his vehicle the moment he pulled into the lot. His answer? “Absolutely not.”

Produced between 2000 and 2005, the Ford Excursion was the largest SUV ever made by Ford, built on the Super Duty truck platform and designed for maximum capacity and towing power. Though discontinued years ago, the diesel variant is now drawing increased attention for its unique mix of capabilities, leading to a sharp rise in demand and resale value.

Towing Capacity and Interior Space Fuel the Resurgence

At the center of this unexpected demand is the vehicle’s performance and utility. The 2003 Eddie Bauer Sport Utility 4D, a notable example of the diesel Excursion, is powered by a 6.0-liter V8 turbo diesel engine, offering 325 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque. With a fuel capacity of 44 gallons and the ability to tow up to 11,000 pounds, it’s become a valuable option for those needing both strength and space.

As reported by Diesel Army, this combination of heavy-duty towing and room for large groups or families is unmatched in today’s SUV market, especially considering the model’s reliability and simple mechanics compared to newer, tech-heavy vehicles. Many buyers are searching for alternatives that don’t require sacrificing towing capacity or seating, and the Excursion, once overlooked, fits the bill almost perfectly.

A quick scan of listings on Autotrader confirms this shift in perception, with used diesel Excursions now ranging anywhere from $5,000 to over $35,000, depending on condition and engine configuration. The models with lower mileage and clean histories appear to be the most in-demand.

Owners Hold On Tight to Their Excursions

Not all Excursion owners are ready to cash in. The TikTok video from JRay quickly went viral, triggering a wave of responses from other diesel Excursion owners who expressed pride in their vehicles and reluctance to sell them—despite the uptick in value.

“It blows my mind that Ford isn’t producing as many of these as humanly possible,” one viewer wrote in response to JRay’s video. Another user added that they still drive their 2003 Excursion and receive offers from strangers frequently. One comment stood out: “NOPE. She is my baby,” wrote a user describing their lifted ‘03 Eddie Bauer Excursion riding on 35-inch tires.

According to the Kelley Blue Book, the model is praised for its spacious interior and ease of handling, reinforcing why many current owners are emotionally attached and unwilling to part ways, even with tempting offers on the table.

Past Mileage, Lasting Loyalty

Even owners who have moved on from their diesel Excursions seem to look back on them with respect. One social media user recalled trading in their 2003 V10 Excursion with nearly 400,000 miles on it—without ever encountering a major problem. “Kids are grown and gone,” they explained, offering a personal reason for letting go rather than any shortcoming of the vehicle itself.

The vehicle’s longevity has contributed to its current allure. As reported by Motor1, many diesel Excursions on the market today have hundreds of thousands of miles on them, yet still attract competitive offers. That level of durability has become harder to find in newer full-size SUVs, adding another reason for its sudden popularity.