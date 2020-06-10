No Comments

Differences between the 2020 Chevy Blazer and 2021 Trailblazer

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Photo: GM

While the Blazer and the Trailblazer may share similar names, these two models have their fair share of distinctive features. Overall, you’ll find that the Blazer is the Trailblazer’s larger, more refined sibling. On the other hand, the Trailblazer boasts a more rugged aesthetic and a compact frame. Here’s a closer look at their differences.

In the Market for a Family Vehicle? Top Chevy models for families

Powertrain

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Photo: GM

The Blazer offers a trio of powerful engine options. It comes standard with a 2.0-liter Turbo engine that delivers 230 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. You can also upgrade to a 3.6-liter V6 engine which pumps out 308 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque while enabling you to tow up to 4,500 pounds. For improved efficiency, choose the ECOTEC 2.5-liter dynamo that earns an EPA-estimated 27 mpg on the highway.

The Trailblazer, on the other hand, offers two different powertrains. The standard ECOTEC 1.2-liter Turbo mill cranks out a GM-estimated 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque, while the available 1.3-liter Turbo engine delivers an estimated 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque.

Both models offer all-wheel-drive capabilities.

Exterior styling

2020 Chevrolet Blazer in Kinetic Blue Metallic

Photo: Chevrolet

In terms of exterior features and appearance packages, the Blazer has a little more to offer. You can opt for a power programmable liftgate and a panoramic power sunroof, as well as the sporty Redline Edition and the sleek Midnight Sport edition. It also offers vibrant exterior colors like Bright Blue Metallic, Cajun Red Tintcoat, and Red Hot.

Its smaller sibling, the Trailblazer, also offers little conveniences like a panoramic dual-pane power sunroof and a hands-free power programmable liftgate. However, the Trailblazer boasts rough-and-tumble styling and earthy, muted, two-tone color combinations like Zeus Bronze Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, and Dark Copper Metallic, each paired with a Summit White roof.

Smart Tech Tools: Advanced features on the 2020 Chevy Blazer

Interior space and comfort

2020 Chevrolet Blazer

Photo: Chevrolet

Both models seat up to five people, but the Blazer offers a little more maximum cargo room. With the rear seats folded down, the Blazer offers 64.2 cubic feet of space. It also boasts a few more available luxuries, including heated and ventilated front seats, an automatic heated steering wheel, and a rear-seat entertainment system with a DVD player.

The Trailblazer offers 54.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the front row, as well as available heated front seats and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

The two models also differ in terms of starting price. The Blazer starts at $28,800, while a base-trim Trailblazer is priced at around $19,000.

For more updates on the Trailblazer, keep an eye on The News Wheel!