Differences Between the 2021 Chevy Suburban and 2021 Chevy Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

The all-new 2021 Suburban and Tahoe debuted together, and in many regards, the two models are twins. However, they have their share of differences. To help you decide which model fits your needs, here’s how these three-row SUVs measure up against each other.

Trims

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

The Tahoe and Suburban offer the same trim level structure: LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier, and High Country. The Z71 models are exclusively available with four-wheel drive. All others are standard with front-wheel drive, but offer available four-wheel drive.

Powertrain

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with the 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel

Photo: Chevrolet

Under the hood, the Suburban and Tahoe both offer the same trio of powertrain options. They come standard with the 5.3-liter V8 engine that delivers 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. You can also opt for the available 6.2-liter V8 engine on both models — it delivers 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Finally, there’s the available 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel engine, which churns out 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

No matter which powertrain you choose, these models come with a 10-speed automatic transmission. That said, you may have to stop for gas a little more often in the Tahoe — its tank holds 26 gallons of gas, while the Suburban holds 31.

And despite these similarities, they differ slightly in terms of trailering capability and payload. The smaller Tahoe maxes out at 8,400 pounds towing and 1,834 pounds of payload, while the Suburban delivers up to 8,000 pounds of towing capability and 1,759 pounds of payload capacity.

Spaciousness

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

Both models can seat seven to nine passengers, based on which seating arrangement you choose. The larger Suburban has a total passenger volume of 181.9 cubic feet, while the Tahoe clocks in at 179.7.

Behind the third row, the Suburban offers a whopping 41.5 cubic feet of cargo room for your gear. Fold down the third row for 93.8 cubic feet of space, or flatten all of the seats for 144.7 cubic feet of room.

Although the Tahoe offers less space, it’s still got plenty of room for road trip gear, sporting equipment, or your teen’s college move-in cargo. Its got 25.5 cubic feet behind the third row, and 72.6 cubic feet of storage space behind the second row. With all the seats folded down, it offers 122.9 cubic feet of capacity.

Pricing

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

The Suburban starts at $51,700, while the base trim of the Tahoe is $49,000.

To learn more about these spacious SUVs, check out our model overviews of the 2021 Suburban and 2021 Tahoe.