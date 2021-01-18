No Comments

Differences Between the 2021 Infiniti Q60 and Q50

Photo: Infiniti

The 2021 Infiniti Q60 and Q50 are similar vehicles in many respects, but the two luxury cars have their differences in terms of tech, size, and efficiency. Here’s a look at what sets these two models apart from each other.

Spacious and Luxurious: Check out the 2021 Infiniti Q50

Powertrain

Photo: INFINITI

The Q50 and Q60 are just about evenly matched in power output. Both models boast a 3.0-liter V6 twin turbo that can put our either 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, or 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, depending on the trim level. However, these models differ in terms of fuel efficiency. The Q50 maxes out at 29 mpg on the highway, while the Q60 earns up to 28 mpg.

Spaciousness

Photo: INFINITI

If you need room to stretch out, the 2021 Q50 might be the better fit for you. It offers five seats, 13.5 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk, and a total passenger volume of 101.5 cubic feet. Up front, you’ll have 40.2 inches of headroom and 44.5 inches of legroom. Backseat passengers will be able to enjoy 37.5 inches of headroom and 35.1 inches of legroom.

On the other hand, the Q60 seats just four people, and provides 8.7 cubic feet of trunk space. There’s a total of 85.4 cubic feet of passenger room inside its cabin, with 37.9 inches of front headroom and 34.5 inches of front legroom. In the back seat, there’s 43.1 inches of headroom and 32.4 inches of legroom.

Colors

Photo: INFINITI

When it comes to picking an exterior color, both the Q50 and Q60 present you with the same set of options: Slate Gray, Grand Blue, Dynamic Sunstone Red, Majestic White, Graphite Shadow, Pure White, Black Obsidian, and Midnight Black,

Interior

Photo: Infiniti

Aside from their differing sizes, the Q60 and Q50 have a lot in common on the inside. Both have Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi capabilities, a six-speaker sound system, and a standard INFINITI InTouch infotainment system. It boasts dual HD displays, with 8-inch upper and 7-inch lower screens. Both models also come standard with a leatherette interior, but offer available leather-appointed seating or semi-aniline quilted leather-appointed seating.

Higher trims of the Q50 come with a Bose Performance Series Audio 16-speaker sound system, while the Q60 offers a 13-speaker system. The models also differ in terms of what kind of interior trims are available. The Q50 offers textured aluminum, black open pore wood, and black matte carbon fiber trim, while the q60 let you choose between standard brushed aluminum and available matte black carbon fiber.

Safety features

Photo: INFINITI

The Q60 has the Q50 beat, in terms of safety tech. The Q50 goes light on the driver-assist tools, with standard basics like Forward Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning, and available Lane Departure Prevention, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, and Blind Spot Warning.

The 2021 Q60, on the other hand, comes with Predictive Forward Collision Warning and offers available driver-assist tech, including the Around View Monitor, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, and Backup Collision Intervention.

Both models offer available Blind Spot Intervention.

Sleek, Sporty, and Fun: Browse for a 2021 Infiniti Q60

The 2021 Q60 and 2021 Q50 are available now.