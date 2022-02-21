No Comments

Differences Between the 2022 Silverado 1500 LTD and the 2022 Silverado 1500

The 2022 Silverado ZR2

Photo: Chevrolet

Probably more than a few shoppers have been confused by the fact that Chevrolet has released the 2022 Silverado 1500 LTD alongside the upcoming 2022 Silverado 1500. Basically, the difference is that the Silverado LTD is largely a carryover model from 2021, meant to fill the gap until the release of the refreshed Silverado 1500. As a result, the differences between the two models are significant. Here’s what you need to know before you choose.

Trim levels

The Chevrolet Silverado LTD, offers eight trim level options: WT, Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, LTZ, and High Country.

If you’re the outdoorsy type, you may want to hold off until the 2022 Silverado 1500 hits the market. It offers the ZR2 trim level, which comes off the assembly line loaded with off-road-ready accessories and features. It offers significant enhancements over the Trail boss model.

When it comes to engine options, the 2022 Silverado LTD offers a pared-down list of the engines available on the 2021 model. The LTD comes standard with the 2.7-liter Turbo mill, which puts out 310 horsepower and 348 lb-ft of torque. Available upgrades include the 5.3-liter V8, a 6.2-liter V8, and the 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.

The updated Silverado 1500 offers the same set of engines, but with a few enhancements. Its standard 2.7-liter Turbo engine delivers 430 lb-ft. of torque, placing it at the top of its class for standard torque. Plus, its 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine now enables it to tow 4,000 more pounds of cargo than the LTD can manage, bringing the new model’s total towing capacity to 13,300 pounds.

Safety features

The Silverado LTD comes standard with a pretty basic set of safety tech, such as Teen Driver Mode, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a rearview camera.

The refreshed version of this pickup adds Chevy Safety Assist. This makes the Silverado considerably more family friendly, since it adds six advanced driver-assist features, including IntelliBeam automatic high beams, Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and the Following Distance Indicator. On top of that, it also offers available trailering-capable Super Cruise hands-free driving technology.

