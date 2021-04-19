No Comments

Differences Between the Chevrolet Corvette and Camaro

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Photo: Chevrolet

The Corvette and Camaro are both iconic Chevrolet sports cars, but the two models have a surprising number of differences in terms of powertrains, price, and trim level options. Here’s a quick guide to help you decide which model is right for you.

Powertrain and performance options

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

Photo: Chvrolet

The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro runs the gamut with a variety of spirited engines. It comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder dynamo that delivers 275 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Upgrade for an energetic 3.6-liter V6 engine, which pumps out 335 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque. You can also choose between two 6.2-liter V8 powerplants. The first of these engines delivers 455 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque, while its supercharged sibling unleashes 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.

In terms of transmission options, the Camaro lets you choose between a six-speed manual and a paddle-shift automatic gearbox.

It’s much simpler on the Corvette — this mid-engine marvel only offers a 6.2-liter V8 direct-injection engine, which maxes out at 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. This monster pairs with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Trims

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51

The Camaro offers both affordable and high-end models. It offers eight trims: 1LS, 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, LT1, 1SS, 2SS, and ZL1. It offers both coupe and convertible body options on all trims except the base.

The Corvette, on the other hand, offers just three trims: 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT. It comes standard with rear-wheel drive, and offers both coupe and convertible body styles on all trim levels.

Exterior styling options

2021 Chevrolet Camaro LS and LT

Photo: Chevrolet

These sports cars each have a unique palette of standard and available color options. On the Camaro, you can choose from Red Hot, Summit White, Black, Shadow Gray Metallic, Satin Steel Gray Metallic, and Riverside Blue Metallic paint jobs. For a little extra, your Camaro can get a Shock, Crush, or Wild Cherry Tintcoat exterior.

The Corvette offers a similar range of exteriors: Arctic White, Torch Red, Black, Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic, Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic, Silver Flare Metallic, Shadow Gray Metallic, and the unique Zeus Bronze Metallic. Its premium options include Rapid Blue, Sebring Orange Tintcoat, Accelerate Yellow Metallic, and Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat

If you’re looking to customize your car, both models offer plenty of wheel designs and exterior accents.

Interior and cargo space

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51

The Camaro offers a little more passenger room (and a little less cargo space) than the Corvette. Up to four people can go for a ride in the Camaro, but they’d better travel light — it can only accommodate 9.1 cubic feet of cargo in the trunk. The Corvette only seats two passengers, but it boasts a little more storage space, with 12.6 cubic feet. There’s also a “front trunk” that’s big enough to carry a few briefcases.

When it comes to interior styling, both models offer sleek, stylish designs. However, only the Corvette lets you choose between a variety of seatbelt and interior accent options.

If you’re looking to get behind the wheel of an affordable sports car, the Camaro starts at just $25,000. The Corvette, while not the priciest performance car on the road, is better suited to a bigger budget. It starts at $59,900.