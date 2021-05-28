No Comments

Differences between the Infiniti QX50 and Infiniti QX55

Infiniti QX50

Photo: INFINITI

Despite their similar names, the Infiniti QX50 and Infiniti QX55 have their share of differences. Here’s how the brand’s longtime-favorite crossover compares to its brand-new crossover coupe.

Luxury and Comfort: See if the Infiniti QX50 is right for your family

Trims

Infiniti QX55

Photo: Infiniti

The 2021 Infiniti QX50 is available at five trim levels: Pure, Luxe, Essential, Sensory, and Autograph. You won’t have quite as many options on the QX55 — it only offers three trim levels: Luxe, Essential, and Sensory.

Powertrain and capability

Infiniti QX50

Photo: INFINITI

Both the QX50 and QX55 boast the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo inline-four engine, which provides 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. However, the QX50 comes standard with front-wheel drive across all trims, and offers all-wheel drive as an option. On the other hand, the QX55 boasts standard Intelligent All-Wheel Drive on every model.

The two models also differ in terms of efficiency. The QX50 earns a maximum of 29 mpg on the highway, when equipped with front-wheel drive. The exclusively all-wheel-drive QX55 maxes out at 28 mpg.

Styling

Infiniti QX55

Photo: Infiniti

Infiniti calls the QX55 a “crossover coupe” citing its dramatic roofline and sculpted styling. The QX50, on the other hand, resembles a more traditional luxury crossover, with a less dramatic profile and more rear headroom.

In terms of color choices, both the Infiniti QX50 and the Infiniti QX55 offer Slate Gray, Liquid Platinum, Majestic White, Mineral Black, Graphite Shadow, Black Obsidian, Hermosa Blue, and Dynamic Sunstone Red. In addition to this palette, the QX50 also offers Lunar white and Mocha Almond.

Spaciousness

Infiniti QX50 Interior

Photo: INFINITI

When it comes to roominess, the QX50 offers a bit more space than the QX55. Behind the second row, the QX50 offers 31.4 cubic feet of room, which can expand to 65.1 cubic feet with the back seats flattened. Overall, it offers 104.4 total cubic feet of interior volume, and seating for five.

The QX55 boasts 26.9 cubic feet of space in its cargo bay. Fold down the second-row seats to access all 54.1 cubic feet of its storage capacity. And while the QX55 also offers seating for 5, it has a slightly lower passenger volume, with 100.2 cubic feet of room.

Sporty and Stylish: Check out the Infiniti QX55

Pricing

Infiniti QX55

Photo: Infiniti

With a starting price of $38,050, the QX50 is significantly more affordable than the QX55, which starts at $46,500.

Want to compare more Infiniti models? Check out our comparison of the Infiniti Q60 and Q50.