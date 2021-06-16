No Comments

Distracted Driving Stats Website Launches for Ohio Drivers

Distracted driving is a dangerous habit many drivers of guilty of, and the Ohio State Patrol is calling it out on a new website. In an effort to expose the extreme danger of distracted driving, the OSHP Distracted Driving Dashboard features instances of distracted driving across the state, divided by county, and according to specific routes.

According to the website, “The Distracted Driving Dashboard is a detailed view of distracted driving crashes and violations across Ohio, and the important work that troopers around the state are doing to reduce the impact of this dangerous crime.”

Since 2016, there have been 70,817 crashes caused by distracted drivers, with 2,130 of those crashes resulting in serious injuries or fatalities, according to the website’s data. Also, since 2016, there have been more than 24,000 citations for distracted driving handed out to Ohio drivers by the OSHP.

Although distracted driving is mostly attributed to cell phone use, the term covers any action that draws a driver’s attention from the road, potentially putting themselves and others in jeopardy.

The OSHP Distracted Driving Dashboard defines it as, “Distracted driving is any non-driving activity a person engages in that has potential to distract him or her from the primary task of driving and increases the risk of crashing.” The website also includes a graphic to illustrate further the components of what constitutes distracted driving behavior:

Visual distractions that make drivers take their eyes off the road such as cellphone, applying makeup, referring to maps, or navigation assistance.

Manual distractions that require hands off the wheel such as eating, drinking, or grooming.

Cognitive distractions that occupy a driver’s mind, pulling their attention from being focused and present.

In addition to sobering statistics about the dangers of distracted driving, the website also includes a video of a young driver’s personal experience with distracted driving.

Currently, a House Bill outlawing drivers from holding a cell phone or electronic device is pending in the Ohio General Assembly.