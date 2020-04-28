No Comments

Divide Your Car Into Zones For Road Trip Essentials

One of the things helping me to get through the quarantine is dreaming about the future. The day that my family and I can get away on a road trip, whether to visit long-missed family or to a family-friendly destination, is one that makes the uncertainty of today’s world a bit more manageable.

We’ve taken road trips in the past, all with varying levels of success, but one thing that was universal to each trip — the car was a mess. So, I was thrilled to read an article in the May/June 2020 issue of AAA World magazine that recommended the following packing zones to help corral all the stuff my family needs on a road trip.

Zone 1: Driver

Usually, driving duties fall on my husband. But, regardless if it’s him or me behind the wheel, anything we need like sunglasses, water, and snacks should be easily accessible.

Zone 2: Front-seat navigator

Even if my dream as the front seat passenger is to sleep through the whole road trip, I know in my soul this is not possible. I have to be awake to help. Whether it’s to grab a snack for my husband, assist with directions (totally laughable), or stop the bickering and whining of my kids with a distraction, book, toy, or again, snack, everything must be secured in my zone.

According to the May/June 2020 AAA World magazine, the center console is a great spot to stash wet wipes, charging cords, napkins, wallets, and tissues.

Zone 3: Back seat passengers

My kids are older now, so as long as they have access to their own video games, music, or movies, they are content travelers. Of course, peace goes out the window with a failed signal or low battery, so it’s important to pack other distractions like books and games as well as items to make the drive more comfortable like a pillow and blanket. AAA World magazine suggests using a seatback organizer so each passenger can organize their road trip essentials.

Zone 4: Cargo/trunk area

The cargo or trunk area is for items we don’t need to access during the trip, like luggage, oversized items, or road trip equipment or toys. A cooler packed with extra water and food for a pit stop should also be in the back.

These packing zones sound like the guide I need to wrangle my family’s stuff as well as help keep everyone content on the journey. I’m looking forward to using this zone approach to packing for our future road trip.