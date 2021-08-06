No Comments

Dodge, Ram Win 2021 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada Awards

The 2021 Ram ProMaster

Photo: FCA

Each year, Vincentric determines the cost of ownership for commercial fleets and honors the vehicles with the lowest fleet lifecycle cost in its Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada Awards. For 2021, the 2021 Dodge Durango SXT AWD, Ram ProMaster 1500, Ram ProMaster 2500, and Ram 2500 Big Horn Crew Cab earned spots on the list.

How did Vincentric choose the winners?

The 2021 Ram 2500

Photo: FCA

Vincentric looked at eight different cost factors to measure the cost of ownership for each vehicle. These included financing, fuel, depreciation, insurance, fees and taxes, maintenance, repairs, and opportunity cost.

The firm evaluated the vehicles in the 10 provinces of Canada as well as the Northwest Territories. They endured 24 different driving distance and ownership scenarios. Those with the lowest fleet lifecycle costs for the most situations won the 2021 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada Awards.

How did Dodge and Ram perform?

The 2021 Dodge Durango

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Dodge Durango SXT AWD had the lowest costs for the Large SUV/Crossover segment, and this is the fourth time a Durango SXT has won the Vincentric award. The 2021 Ram ProMaster 1500 Std Roof 118 WB topped the Full-size 1/2-Ton Cargo Van segment, making this the fourth win for the ProMaster 1500.

For the Full-size 3/4-Ton Cargo Van segment, the 2021 Ram ProMaster 2500 Std Roof 136 WB has its second consecutive win. And for the Full-size 3/4-Ton Pickup segment, the 2021 Ram 2500 Big Horn Crew Cab SWB 2WD took home the third win for the Ram 2500.

“The Dodge and Ram brands demonstrated the value they bring to the Canadian fleet market by winning multiple segments, and also by earning best-in-class claims like the Lowest Depreciation Costs in its Class for the ProMaster 1500 and 2500, and the Best Fuel Economy in its Class for the ProMaster 1500 and Durango,” said David Wurster, President, Vincentric.

Given that all of these models are already repeat winners, there’s a good chance they’ll gain more Vincentric awards in 2022.