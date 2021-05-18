No Comments

Learn the Facts About Dogs in Hot Cars

Dogs with thick or dark fur are at particular risk for heat stroke

Did you know that on a pleasant 70 degree day, the temperature inside your car can exceed 120 degrees in a matter of minutes, even if you leave the windows partially open?

Imagine having to sit in that temperature with only an inch or two of the window opened. Now imagine that it’s 90 degrees outside and the temperature inside your car is skyrocketing towards 160 degrees… oh yeah, and you’re wearing a fur coat. Dogs in hot cars have experienced this scenario way too many times. Not only is it cruel to the dog, but it can be fatal.

In recent years, many states have enacted laws making it illegal to leave an animal inside a car unattended in conditions that can endanger their health, such as extreme heat. As of 2021, the following states have such laws in place: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. A full list of the exact laws is available from Michigan State University’s Animal Legal & Historical Center.

What are the signs of heatstroke in dogs?

Even with the window cracked, your car’s interior temperature can rise to dangerous levels in minutes

It’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with the signs of heatstroke in dogs so you can act quickly if you see it occur. Here are the most common symptoms, courtesy of the ASPCA:

Excessive panting or difficulty breathing

Increased heart and respiratory rate

Drooling

Mild weakness

Stupor

Collapse

Some dog breeds are more susceptible to heatstroke than others. Dogs with short snouts, such as pugs and bulldogs, can overheat quickly, and so it’s vital to keep them inside during hot weather. Dogs with thick coats or dark fur like huskies or Newfoundlands are also more susceptible to overheating. And elderly dogs are at higher risk than younger dogs and puppies. While you should never leave any dog breed alone in a hot car, it’s especially dangerous for these types and breeds of dogs.

What to do if you see an unattended dog in a hot car

Each state has laws on exactly what a civilian can do in order to rescue a dog from a hot car. It’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with the laws in your state.

There are a few things to do if you see a dog in a locked car on a hot day, courtesy of The Humane Society of the United States:

Note the car’s info. Write down the make, model, and license plate number of the car.

Write down the make, model, and license plate number of the car. Try to find the owner. If you’re in a store parking lot, go into the store and ask a staff member if they can make an announcement looking for the car owner.

If you’re in a store parking lot, go into the store and ask a staff member if they can make an announcement looking for the car owner. Call the authorities. If you’re unable to locate the owner, call the non-emergency number of the local police department or animal control.

If you’re unable to locate the owner, call the non-emergency number of the local police department or animal control. Wait by the car. When the authorities arrive, you can help them locate the car quickly so they can begin the rescue process.

When the authorities arrive, you can help them locate the car quickly so they can begin the rescue process. Know your rights. Many states allow good Samaritans to break into a car in order to free a trapped animal. That person would not be liable for damages in a civil action. Check your state’s laws to know your rights.

As temperatures start to rise in the summer months, play it safe and leave your own furry friends at home, and be on the lookout for dogs in distress so you can intervene if necessary.

