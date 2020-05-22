No Comments

Big Strong Man Donald Trump Dons Face Mask for Ford Visit

Here’s a photo of Donald Trump wearing a face mask, something Donald Trump really doesn’t want people to see for some reason

Photo: Ford

Donald Trump has been charitably described as a weak man’s idea of a strong man. Part of that identity is a bizarre and inexplicable (yet somehow still not very surprising) refusal to wear a face mask in front of cameras while paying a visit to a Ford facility this week.

On Thursday, he visited Ford’s Rawsonville Components Plant to see the progress being made with the production of Model A-E Ventilators. As a condition of his visit, he was required to wear a face mask, which is part of Ford’s new global standards for health and safety. Because he’s a weak man’s idea of a strong man, he said Thursday that he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure” of seeing him wear a mask for his tour of the facility.

Fortunately, Ford snapped a nice photo of tough guy Donald Trump wearing his face mask for everyone to see. You see it? Look at it. Just look at it.

Despite safety, Ford says it was up to Trump to take off face mask

Why would you want to cover up this work of art, after all?

Because Donald Trump is a strong alpha male who can’t help but break any simple rule set before him, he ultimately removed the mask for a large portion of his tour.

“He wore a mask during a private viewing of three Ford GTs from over the years,” Ford said in a statement. “The President later removed the mask for the remainder of the visit.”

When asked why Donald Trump wasn’t being made to follow a simple rule that the company is holding all employees and facility visitors to, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, who made $16.8 million in compensation in 2019, told CNN that Trump was encouraged but the choice was ultimately “up to him.” It’s a fortunate thing that we have companies like Ford that are willing to further empower a narcissist who already feels that he’s completely and totally above the law.

“If we’ve learned nothing over the last several years of President Trump in the White House, it’s that he doesn’t have the same level of legal accountability as everybody else,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a Thursday interview with CNN.

Trump: Being obstinate fool ‘sets an example both ways’

Pictured: Goofus momentarily acting like Gallant before deciding that common sense is too hard

Photo: Ford

Asked if he thought not following basic rules and recommendations might encourage the public not to wear face masks, Trump gave a typically incoherent response of: “I think it sets an example. I think it sets an example both ways.”

Of Ford’s efforts during the pandemic, Trump said, “I consider Ford to be a national treasure,” calling workers patriots who have done America proud. This is quite the about-face from comments last August where he suggested that company patriarch and Grand Cross of the German Eagle recipient Henry Ford would be “very disappointed” in the company.

Trump also revealed this week that he is taking the drug hydroxychloroquine to treat against COVID-19. On Friday, leading peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published the results of a study that found “an absence of therapeutic benefit but also potential harm with the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine drug regimens (with or without a macrolide) in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.”