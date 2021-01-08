No Comments

Drive Safe Georgia Requesting Input from Teens for TV PSA

Teens in Georgia have until March 22, 2021, to win a chance at developing a 30-second PSA about the dangers of speeding. The winning PSA will air nationwide on 160 stations during the television show, Teen Kids News.

New Car Goals: 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates

“Speeding can be so much more than a ticket and a fine,” said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit that promotes safe driving behavior. “It’s a dangerous behavior that’s becoming more common as roads and highways are less crowded during the pandemic.”

Teens interested in participating in this year’s fifth annual Drive Safe Georgia PSA Contest must live in Georgia, be between the ages of 13 and 19, and send their thoughts reminding all drivers about how dangerous speeding is in a script or in descriptive paragraphs. PSA submissions are judged on originality and creativity, PSA concept, and message clarity. In addition to the top $2,000 prize, the winner also receives a chance to work remotely with an Emmy award-winning director to develop the concept into the TV spot. The runner-up gets a $1,000 prize.

“Education is one of the key components in stopping risky driving behaviors such as speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and the failure to wear a seat belt,” said Allen Poole, Director of the Georgia Office of Highway Safety. “The Drive Safe Georgia Contest allows the participating students to produce messages that will not only influence their driving behaviors but also the driving behaviors of their peers.”

Car Care: Simple tire maintenance tips

The National Road Safety Foundation sponsors this year’s Drive Safe Georgia PSA contest. The nonprofit organization promotes safe driving behaviors through a variety of media, programs, and service campaigns to help make the public aware of dangerous driving habits. The nonprofit partnered with the Georgia Office of Highway Safety.