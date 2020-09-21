No Comments

Drivers in Georgia Rank Five on Rudest Drivers List from Insurify

Road rage, rude behavior, and inconsiderate driving maneuvers are nothing new on American roadways. Although aggressive driving is so prevalent, some states have more of the worst offenders than other states.

After analyzing more than 2 million insurance applications, Insurify data scientists determined the rudest driving violations as failure to yield, failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, and hit-and-runs. The data scientists then ranked the top 10 states with the rudest drivers, and Georgia falls right in the middle at the number five spot.

According to the Insurify’s data analysis, 41.4 out of 1,000 drivers were cited for rude driving behavior, specifically for their affinity for tailgating.

“Tailgating citations are 3.25 times more frequent in the Peach State than the national average. Failure to yield the right of way and passing violations are more common than average in Georgia, at 84.0 and 64.7 percent higher than the national average, respectively,” according to Insurify.

Less rude than drivers in Georgia are drivers in Ohio, Delaware, Iowa, Hawaii, and Wisconsin. Ruder than Peach State drivers are drivers in New York, Wyoming, Idaho, and Virginia, which earned the top spot with 48.5 out of 1,000 drivers doing their best at being the worst on the road.

The Insurify data scientists revealed that across the country running red lights ranks as the “most common offense.” Street racing is at the opposite end of the rude-behavior driving spectrum, with it occurring “90 percent less frequently.”

Another insight the Insurify analysts uncovered is the relationship between rude drivers and size of their area’s police force.

“They found that a higher proportion of police officers to drivers does not correspond with a higher proportion of drivers receiving citations for any of these rude driving behaviors,” notes the study.

Rude driving isn’t just something that annoys other drivers. It puts everyone on the road at risk.