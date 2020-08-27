No Comments

Survey Finds That Drivers Purchase PHEVs Before EVs

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Kadence International, a global market research company, conducted a survey for Mitsubishi Motors in the U.K. about drivers’ interest in electric vehicles. The company discovered that many drivers were interested in purchasing PHEVs, like the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, before switching to EVs.

Innovative Technology: The Super All-Wheel Control system in the Outlander PHEV

What the survey revealed

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV charging

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Kadence International surveyed over 1,000 Mitsubishi drivers, about half of which had a plug-in hybrid and the other half of which had a gas-powered or diesel-powered vehicle. When these drivers had originally been shopping for their vehicles, 48 percent of Outlander PHEV owners said they had considered purchasing a fully electric vehicle, compared to only 9 percent of drivers with a conventionally powered vehicle.

Among the Outlander PHEV owners who had initially considered an EV, many stated that they didn’t purchase an EV because they thought the technology needed improvements and the electric range was too short. Nevertheless, when they’re ready to shop for their next vehicle, 70 percent of Outlander PHEV owners said they would consider purchasing an EV.

The gas-powered 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

When going car shopping initially, owners of the conventionally powered vehicles had little interest in purchasing EVs, but 23 percent said that they had considered PHEVs. Once they’re in the market for their next vehicle, 34 percent said that they would consider purchasing a PHEV, while 27 percent would consider an EV.

Rob Lindley, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Motors in the U.K., said, “This latest research reinforces the fact that PHEVs are a gateway to an all-EV future.”

How the PHEV System Works: An overview of the eco-friendly technology

With many automakers continuing to add new hybrid variants to their lineups, it seems that hybrid and plug-in hybrid models may continue gaining popularity among drivers. And, if this survey is any indication, these models may soon cause EVs to increase in popularity as well.