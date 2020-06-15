No Comments

Driving Lessons to Share When Car Is in Park

An open range, empty parking lot or even moving traffic isn’t necessary for an effective driver’s lesson. Your teen can learn plenty from you without having to put the keys in the ignition. Whether parked in front of your house or in your driveway, your non-moving car is a great classroom.

Comfort is key

As an experienced driver, you know that your driving comfort is key to your focus behind the wheel. If you’re squirming in your seat or adjusting your mirrors while going 40 miles per hour down the road, you know you’re making unsafe decisions. Don’t let teens mimic such unsafe behavior. Remind them it’s imperative to their driving safety that the placement of the car’s mirrors and their seat position be exactly right before turning on the car. Is there a struggle to reach the pedals, a knee jammed up at the steering wheel, or vision obstructed in any way? If so, make sure the seat is properly adjusted.

Knowledge is power

Teens should also understand how the car works. What do the dashboard lights mean? How are the headlights, windshield wipers, and turn signals activated? Is the fuel tank full? Are their hands always in the right position on the steering wheel? The old advice of hands at 10 and 2 o’clock is outdated. Hands should be at 9 and 3 o’clock.

Distraction is off-limits

Wearing a seat belt is a non- negotiable driving to-do. Another non-negotiable is stowing away a smartphone. It doesn’t have to be locked in the glove box or trunk, necessarily, but it needs to have the notifications turned off. “Do Not Disturb” should always be the mantra for cellphone operation when your teen is behind the wheel.

Of course, the lessons you impart when the car is in park is just the beginning of your teen’s driving education. But, it’s a good place to start to help your young driver feel more comfortable with this new responsibility. It might help calm your nerves, too.