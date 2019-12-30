No Comments

Driving Tips to Help You Celebrate Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day

The official date of Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day varies from state to state, with Wisconsin celebrating in late November and Michigan declaring the holiday in March. But the day’s sentiment is the one thing stays the same, no matter where you live — it’s all about paying homage to the folks who late nights and early mornings in brutal conditions, all to keep us safe and mobile.

If you’d like to show your appreciation to snowplow drivers in your area, consider following some helpful tips to make their job easier — and to keep yourself safe on the road.

Snowplow safety tips

Snowplows need a lot of room — say back at least 200 feet from a snowplow that’s working. Don’t try to pass it or tailgate.

When following a snowplow, make sure your lights are on. This increases your visibility, which is especially critical in snowy weather.

Some snowplows distribute salt or sand as they drive. If you follow too closely, your car may end up coated in grime.

When plows are pushing, they may kick up a cloud of snow. If you’re following to closely or trying to pass, these clouds can rob you of visibility.

Be aware that snowplows are wider than other vehicles. For instance, the plow blade can extend from 2-10 feet beyond the width of a normal truck. As a result, they’ll have a different turning radius. At times, they’ll even cross the center line slightly. Give them the space they need.

If snowplows come through your neighborhood, make sure your trashcan isn’t in the street — it can make it tough for snowplow drivers to maneuver.

Similarly, cars parked in the street can also become obstacles for plow drivers. The cars, on the other hand, may end up damaged or buried in snow. If possible, park your vehicle in your driveway.

In some jurisdictions, it’s illegal to throw snow from your driveway into the street, so pile it onto your lawn. Even if it isn’t illegal, snow from residential driveways can make it more difficult for snowplow drivers to work.

