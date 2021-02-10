No Comments

Edgar Wright’s Script for ‘Baby Driver’ Sequel is Done

The beloved 2017 car-themed flick is finally set to get a sequel

Way back in 2017, a little movie called Baby Driver left a big impression with audiences. The film quickly became a critical darling, earning high praise from reviewers and general audiences alike. It even earned itself a trio of Oscar nominations in 2018. Later that year, the film’s director, Edgar Wright, revealed that a sequel was in development. Now, more than two years later, it has been confirmed that the script for the Baby Driver sequel is finished.

Edgar Wright speaks up on the ‘Baby Driver’ sequel

In early 2020, Sony announced that Edgar Wright’s pitch for a Baby Driver follow-up had been approved, and that pre-production would soon be underway. Wright, also famous for cult hits like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and the beloved Shaun of the Dead, began writing the script soon after. Unfortunately, the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic set production back, and the planned late-2020 production window was soon abandoned.

Despite the delay, Wright recently revealed in an interview with Variety that the script was in the can.

“It’s written,” he said in the interview. “I’ve actually written three drafts of it.” He then went on to address the production delay, saying, “It’s funny, you get fans on social media saying, ‘What’s happening to blah blah,’ and you know there’s a global pandemic, right? Some things are beyond even me.”

While the still-untitled Baby Driver sequel has yet to begin shooting, it seems Wright is more than ready to jump back into production once things are safe again. The film is expected to reunite the first film’s stars Ansel Elgort, Lily James, CJ Jones, and Jon Bernthal. Reports from last year also suggest Sony is looking to add a new female lead to the cast.

The Baby Driver sequel has yet to set a release date. Edgar Wright’s latest film, Last Night in Soho, is set to release in theaters on Oct. 22, 2021.