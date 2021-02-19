No Comments

Edward Scissorhands Has a Son, and He Drives a Lyriq

I definitely watched the Super Bowl, and I loved it so much that I decided to publish this article a full 12 days after it aired. While I delighted in watching the Relevant City Large Men demolish the Other City Beef Boys, my favorite part was getting to see famed actor Timotheè Chalamet perform in a commercial for the upcoming Cadillac Lyriq EV. His role was Edgar Scissorhands, the son of Edward Scissorhands. You can watch it in the video above.

I have many thoughts.

The Lyriq looks dope

Photo: Cadillac

Before we get to the Chalamet-related content, I feel like it’s important to talk about the Cadillac Lyriq, especially since we’ve finally seen it in motion, and this is a website about cars. It legitimately looks like something you’d see in “Blade Runner 2049,” with a really cool illuminated oval that wraps around the charging port, what seems to a very shiny front badge, and body accents that are about as edgy as young Edgar’s hands.

Much like Timotheè Chalamet, the Lyriq’s interior is quite nice to look at. The standout feature is clearly the 33-inch digital display, which elegantly slopes across the dash in a way that makes me want to finally pull the trigger and buy a curved computer monitor. The stylish steering wheel is a close second.

The role of a lifetime

Photo: Cadillac

The ad follows Edgar Scissorhands, a sullen young man with very sharp fingers. We follow him through daily life as he struggles to perform basic tasks like catching a football, walking by a fence, attending a class, and riding a bus. He is very good at chopping produce, though. The cure for his melancholy turns out to be the Lyriq’s Super Cruise feature, which lets him drive without using his hands.

It’s not hard to guess why Cadillac didn’t ask Jonny Depp to reprise his role in the original film, but I imagine they had to pay a pretty penny to snag Chalamet. This boy was nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars at 22. He appeared in “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.” He turned the credit sequence from “Call Me By Your Name” into one of the best parts of an already outstanding film. Heck, he’s the lead in the upcoming adaptation of “Dune.”

I can only assume he was handsomely compensated for appearing in a commercial as a taciturn teen with scissors for hands. But, then again, he did get to see the Lyriq in person, so that may have been enough.

