No Comments

Electric Cars Can Power Through an Outage

Charging electric vehicles

Photo: General Motors

Typically, when you lose power in your home due to a storm or electrical outage, you just have to wait it out until the electric company can restore it. But, what about your electric vehicle? Is it possible to keep it moving during a power outage?

Available Now: All-new 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV

According to Treehugger writer David M. Kuchta, just because you’re in the midst of a power outage doesn’t mean your electric car is at a standstill, too.

“There are more ways to charge an EV in an outage than there are ways to fuel a gasoline car. And any of those ways is safer than storing highly flammable gasoline at your residence,” he adds.

Installing solar panels on your roof will not only save you money on utility bills, it can also be a valid power source for your electric vehicle during an outage. It has to be the right kind of solar system though.

“But some solar systems come with automatic shutoffs and algorithms so that they can continue sending electricity into your home or your car while disconnecting it from the grid,” Kuchta reports.

If possible, expand your search outside the outage area, he suggests. You might be able to find a usable charging station, but if there isn’t one within a reasonable distance, you’re probably better off just waiting.

You could also improvise with an available 110-watt outlet and your charging cables, adds Kuchta.

Although these methods are viable, they are not exactly simple or efficient. MotorBiscuit.com writer Gabrielle DeSantis hopes that manufacturers will step up and deliver better solutions. Until then, she suggests using the power from your EV to help at home instead of on the road.

“This could be useful to homeowners that don’t have gas-powered generators or even benefit hospitals that need electricity to power critical life-saving and life-sustaining machines,” DeSantis reports.

Available Now: 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Even though keeping an EV charged poses certain challenges, an EV is still worth your consideration if you’re looking to get a new vehicle. During a power outage, Kuchta points out gas stations lacking backup generators can’t serve gas-powered vehicles.