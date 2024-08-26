No Comments

How To Manage Manners At Public EV Charging Stations

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV charging

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

If you drive an electric vehicle, you need to make sure it maintains a healthy charge so you can reach your destination. Even if you charge it every night at home, chances are, extended drives such as an epic road trip, can deplete your vehicle’s battery. So, you’ll need to find a public charging station. Once you map out a course to the most accessible station during your journey, it’s time to plug in. If you’re new to EV charging, don’t stress – here are some tips to help you navigate the process with efficiency and grace.

Map out your journey before you go

Since gas stations far outweigh the number of EV charging stations, you’ll reduce your stress if you figure out the location of charging stations on your route. If you’re less worried about getting to a station in time, the process will go smoother for you and those around you, according to Cherise Threewitt, writer for U.S. News & World Report.

Don’t take up a space if you don’t need it

If you’re not actively charging your EV, then you shouldn’t be taking up space at a charger. Charge your EV and move along as quickly and courteously as possible.

“Attention all charge hogs: A charging station does not serve as a daylong or overnight resting place for your electric car. Sometimes EV owners use a charge point as an hours-long parking spot versus a place to recharge and go,” according to Nick Kurczewski, writer for Kelley Blue Book.

Keep your hands off other vehicle chargers

It another driver has ignored the previous tip and has well-exceeded the time-limit at a space…don’t take matters into your own hands. Leave that vehicle plugged in and try to find another source of power, Kurczewski advises. Perhaps your act of kindness will inspire them not to be a power hog in the future.

Use these tips to help improve your experience during your next charging stop.