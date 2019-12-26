No Comments

Electrifying Updates for 2020 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell

Photo: Honda

The 2020 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell is now officially available at select dealerships and comes with a number of notable updates for the new model year.

But first, Honda really wants you to start driving cleanly, so it’s offering the car at a competitive lease price of only $379 per month, which includes a hydrogen fuel allowance of up to $15,000 as well as other benefits. That’s not to mention that in California, buying a fuel cell vehicle gets you single-occupant HOV lane access eligibility and a $4,500 state rebate.

For 2020, the Clarity Fuel Cell comes with black-painted heated exterior mirrors and a new Audible Vehicle Alert System, which better helps pedestrians be aware of the otherwise eerily quiet vehicle when it is being driven at low speeds. Additionally, the hydrogen-powered vehicle comes with improvements to its cold-weather starting capabilities.

There have also been some color changes. A new Crimson Pearl paint replaces Bordeaux Red, and inside, Platinum White models now come with a brown-hued interior by default. Keep in mind that unlike most vehicles, the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell only has one trim level, so it comes pretty well equipped right out of the factory no matter what — including the Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistive technologies and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

If you’re concerned about range in vehicles that don’t use small, controlled explosions as their means of locomotion, the Clarity Fuel Cell is certainly proof that you shouldn’t be. With an EPA-estimated 360 miles of range, it can go farther than just about any other zero-emission, light-duty vehicle currently available on the U.S. car market.

What about range? Well, the Fuel Cell kicks butt there too. Not only does it have an EPA-estimated 68 MPGe combined fuel economy rating, it only takes about three to five minutes for it to recharge at a 70 MPa refueling station. No need to wait around for half an hour while the battery charges.