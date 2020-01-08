No Comments

The Elon Musk Dance Challenge Needs to Be a Thing

I just needed everyone to see this photo

Photo: Steve Jurvetson

In case you missed it, Tesla CEO Elon Musk awkwardly danced his way onstage at a Model 3 event at the brand’s Shanghai plant yesterday. The crowd cheered him on as he casually tossed his jacket to the side, bopped his head, and eventually transitioned into the “Walk Like an Egyptian” move, for some strange reason… For someone who’s dating a musician (singer Grimes), this man sure doesn’t have any rhythm whatsoever. Yikes.

But I’m hoping something wonderful comes out of this uncomfortable moment in automotive pop culture — an Elon Musk dance challenge. Hear me out! We’ve seen the Shiggy challenge and millions of people on TikTok are already posting some… “interesting” dance videos daily. So why can’t we see Coco Arquette and her mom Courteney Cox doing the Elon Musk dance challenge for the world to enjoy?

Watch the NSFW (music) Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette dance:

Excuses, excuses…

After the video surfaced online, Elon quickly went to Twitter (as he does) to defend his not-so-smooth moves, saying that he only did it to increase his follower count on Pornhub. Okay, then… All jokes aside… who am I kidding? This whole article is a joke. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Some people were even comparing the Tesla CEO’s cringe worthy dancing to that of Bill Gates and crew at the Windows 95 launch and Elaine’s iconic flailing on Seinfeld.

In any regard, I’ll definitely be on the lookout for the first sightings of an Elon dance challenge in the near future. Although I’m sure you can just find someone’s dad dancing like that at a wedding somewhere in the Midwest.