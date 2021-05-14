No Comments

EPA Estimates Range and Efficiency for 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV

The 2022 Bolt EUV

The Environmental Protection Agency recently revealed its official range and efficiency estimates for the new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV. Based on these numbers, the agency was able to approximate the annual energy costs for this electric crossover as well.

Driving range and efficiency

When fully charged, the 2022 Bolt EUV will have an EPA-estimated range of 247 miles. It will also get an estimated fuel economy of 125 MPGe in the city, 104 MPGe on the highway, and 115 MPGe combined. This means that for every 100 miles that the electric crossover will drive, it will use 29 kWh of energy.

Energy costs

According to the EPA, you will need to pay about $500 in energy costs each year for the Bolt EUV. This is assuming you will drive 15,000 total annual miles, with 45 percent of those miles spent on the highway and 55 percent spent in the city.

To break it down further, the crossover will cost 96 cents to go 25 miles. Over the course of five years, the agency says you should save roughly $5,500 in annual fuel costs by driving the Bolt EUV rather than a typical new internal combustion engine-powered model.

Charging

Once the Bolt EUV is low on battery, you will be able to use a standard DC fast charger to give it 95 miles of range in approximately 30 minutes. The crossover will also come with the new Dual Level Charge Cord, which works with a 120-volt three-prong Level 1 outlet and a 240-volt Level 2 outlet. The former provides the model 4 miles of range each hour, while the latter gives it a full charge in about 10 hours.

The 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV will have a starting price of $33,995 and will go on sale this summer along with the 2022 Bolt EV.