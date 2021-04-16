No Comments

EPA Recognizes Nissan with ENERGY STAR Award

ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year 2021-Nissan

Photo: Nissan

Nissan takes home for the 10th year in the row prestigious recognition, the Sustained Excellence Award, from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This is also the 12th year in a row that the automaker has been named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year by the EPA. These honors reflect the efforts and successes of the automaker to reduce its impact on the environment with how it handles energy in its facilities across the U.S.

“ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”

Notable environmental accomplishments of Nissan

Nissan reduced 21 percent of its energy use in manufacturing in 2020

ENERGY STAR Partner since 2006

Saved close to 8 trillion BTUs of energy in its vehicle manufacturing and assembly process

Employees engaged in the management of energy

Incorporated greener design practices such as eco-friendly paint

Prioritize efficiency with switches to LED lighting

Established Nissan Green Program

“Receiving the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award affirms our commitment to care for our communities by continuing to integrate practices that reduce our environmental impact,” said Chris Goddard, manager, Energy and Environmental Engineering, Nissan U.S. “Sustainability requires proactive, sustained effort and Nissan understands its unique position to contribute to the fight for the future of our planet. It is an effort that we take seriously and we are ready to put in the work.”

Nissan also plans to be carbon neutral by 2050 in its global operations.