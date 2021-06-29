No Comments

EV Sales Will Surpass Gas-Powered Car Sales by 2033

According to a new study by consulting firm Ernst & Young LLP, sales of EV models will finally outpace sales of gas-powered cars by 2033. EY’s estimate is five years earlier than previous estimates made for the auto markets in U.S., Europe, and China.

How does EY expect car sales to change?

EY used an AI-powered prediction tool to discover that EV sales will grow past gas-powered car sales in only 12 years. This tool also predicts that non-EV sales will decrease to below just 1 percent globally by 2045.

Governments in Europe and China have been implementing increasingly strict mandates in order to fight climate change. For instance, they’ve been hitting buyers and sellers of fossil fuel burners with greater financial penalties. As a result, EY predicts that EVs will outsell non-EV models firstly in Europe by 2028 and then in China by 2033. The U.S. will be the last of the major auto markets to reach this sales objective, with EY estimating it will occur by 2036.

It will take the U.S. so long to catch up to Europe and China because the government lessened our fuel-economy regulations during the Trump administration. Since President Joe Biden has taken office, the U.S. has rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, and he has proposed an increase in spending to accelerate our shift to EVs. These along with government purchase incentives for EVs should lead more Americans to take the plunge and purchase an electric model.

EY also believes that millennials will greatly contribute to an increase in EV sales. Due to the pandemic, many have shied away from public transportation and ride shares, and they are now purchasing cars. Randy Miller, EY’s global advanced manufacturing and mobility leader, anticipates that 30 percent of these millennials will prefer EVs.

Only time will tell if the EY study was correct, but with automakers continuously adding new EVs to their lineups, it’s easier than ever for drivers to find an eco-friendly model they want to purchase.