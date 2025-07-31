“Even Hertz Wouldn’t Have Done This”: He Gets Pulled Over in a Rental Car, Hands Over the Registration… and Things Go Sideways

A recent brush with the law has got people talking. A man pulled over in a rental car is now blaming Enterprise Rent-A-Car for handing him a car with an expired registration. His story shines a light on some of the slip-ups that can happen in the rental world and serves as a reminder for renters to double-check the details.

Enterprise rent-a-car’s reputation and challenges

Enterprise Rent-A-Car is one of the big players in the car rental game, with more than 9,500 branch offices in nearly 100 countries. They offer everything from practical SUVs to fancier rides, and most customers have had good experiences with them. Still, there have been bumps along the way—overbooking, a shortage of available vehicles, pushy upselling, and lackluster communication have all been reported. These hiccups sometimes lead to customer frustration and unexpected situations like the one our guy faced.

Handling millions of rentals each year, the company has to work hard to keep their service and vehicle upkeep on point. Even with their best efforts, occasional oversights can shake customer confidence.

Viral video sparks discussion

The whole ordeal really took off when content creator Staś (@staseatsstuff) posted his story in a viral video on social media. The clip has racked up over 780,000 views along with hundreds of comments. In the video, Staś vents his disbelief, asking, “What rental place gives you a car with a registration expired?” The video even shows a police cruiser tailing him during the stop. He doubled down in his caption, adding, “Hertz would NEVER.”

By sharing his experience online, Staś not only brought attention to his own situation but also sparked a wider conversation among folks who’ve had run-ins with rental companies.

Understanding registration renewal processes

Several commenters wondered how this kind of mix-up could happen. They noted that in some states, registrations renew automatically, but that isn’t the norm everywhere. In many states, you still need to jump through extra hoops—like getting inspections or passing smog tests—before a car can be re-registered. If you’re renting, it might be worth checking with your state’s DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) to make sure the ride you’re in is all set for the road.

This highlights why it pays to know your local rules when it comes to car registrations and shows that sometimes rental companies might not be giving customers the full lowdown.

Past incidents highlight ongoing issues

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen something like this. In 2022, a woman in Baltimore ended up with an Enterprise rental that had expired tags. After getting a ticket and being promised by the Enterprise manager that the issue would be sorted out, she later faced a suspended license—apparently due to an unpaid ticket notice she never received. This misstep cost her $3,000 in fees and over a year of headaches.

Episodes like these underscore that administrative mix-ups in the rental industry can really cause personal turmoil.

Community reactions reveal broader concerns

Once the video blew up, a lot of people started sharing similar negative experiences with Enterprise. One person even recounted getting a car that had been reported stolen and later being pulled over at gunpoint—a terrifying ordeal that points to major lapses in record-keeping or communication.

Another commenter accused Enterprise of trying to pull one over on customers by alleging non-existent damages when cars were returned. There were even accounts of Enterprise assuring renters that tickets for expired registrations would be taken care of during their vacation—a promise that doesn’t seem to hold up according to other stories circulating online.

All these reactions show that many people are worried about transparency and accountability at big rental companies like Enterprise. The buzz might prompt renters to be a bit more careful next time they rent a car, and it could push companies like Enterprise Rent-A-Car to tighten up their processes to keep customer concerns front and center.