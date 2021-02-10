No Comments

What Are the Benefits of Synthetic Oil?

Oil changes are a key component of routine car care

If you’ve ever browsed for engine oil at your local repair shop, you may have noticed those expensive containers of synthetic oil and wondered how they’re different from standard oil and if they’re worth the higher cost. To answer those questions, here’s a quick guide on the benefits of synthetic oil as well as its shortcomings (though you’ll find there aren’t many of the latter).

How does synthetic oil benefit your car?

Conventional lubricants are made of crude oil extracted out of the ground, which is then extensively refined to remove impurities. After a couple of other chemicals are mixed in (such as stabilizers and detergents), the result is car-safe motor oil.

Here’s what makes synthetic oil different from regular motor oil. Synthetic oils are manmade compounds derived from any number of materials, such as natural gas or alcohol. Unlike conventional oil, they’re pure from the onset and don’t require purging of undesirable contaminants.

Because they’re carefully engineered right from the start, synthetic compounds come with a number of additional benefits.

Synthetic oil is slicker than regular oil, allowing for smoother flow and cooler engine operation. That translates to greater horsepower and better fuel economy. The downside of that is that if you have an engine leak, even more oil can drip out, but that’s really only a problem that exists when you already have another problem.

Synthetic oil maintains that smooth flow in cold weather, making it easier for the engine to start in the winter and keep running properly. It resists viscosity changes at extreme temperatures that would otherwise cause molecules to break down or evaporate in normal oil.

The major downside is that buying synthetic oil can cost almost twice as much as regular oil. Although, since synthetics don’t need to be flushed and replaced as often — lasting twice as long before becoming too soiled — you may not even notice the price difference in the long run.

