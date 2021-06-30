No Comments

Extra Costs of Road Tripping With Your Dog

If you are planning a summer road trip with your furry family member or members, it is important to factor them into your budget. From special travel gear to treats and toys to potentially higher costs at pet-friendly lodging, you might have to spend more than you thought in order to keep Scruffy happy, healthy, and safe on the road.

Pet-friendly travel essentials

If this is your first time traveling with your pet, you will want to make sure they are as comfortable and safe as possible. To help protect your pup in the event of a collision, Business Insider writer Shoshi Parks recommends investing in a crash-tested kennel. If your pup will be riding in the backseat, you will want a crash-tested harness that attaches to your car’s seat belts.

Pet-friendly accommodations

Thankfully, there are plenty of pet-friendly hotels, motels, and places to stay that will welcome your family with joy and canine-designed amenities. These accommodations may cost extra, though. Be sure to do your research on places to stay that cater to your pets and your budget.

Food, treats, toys, and medications

You want your pup to love the open road because if he is not happy, no one will be happy. So, everything (or at least most) of what makes him happy at home has to come along for the ride. That means toys, food, treats, and his medications.

Car care items

Do your road trip stops include hiking or swimming? If so, you know all that sand, water, and mud will glue onto your pup and then spoil the quality of your car’s interior. Even without outdoor adventures, your pup is sure to make a mess just by being himself. A car seat cover that is waterproof can help protect your upholstery and make clean-up a little easier during and after your road trip, according to Rover.com writer Nia Martin.

